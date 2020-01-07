gwyneth-paltrow-jokingly-laments-her-‘sex-life-is-over’-after-moving-in-with-brad-falchuk-after-their-wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow caused a furore amongst cohabiting couples everywhere when she admitted that she and husband Brad Falchuk lived in separate abodes.

Well, her reasoning mystified us even more when she claimed that their separate homes created ‘polarity’ in their marriage, whatever that means.

The couple has since moved in together full-time, and the Hollywood star and Goop founder has joked to Harper’s Bazaar US that their ‘sex life is over’.

On the commotion their unorthodox cohabitation created, the Avengers: Endgame star continued: ‘I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people.

‘One of my best friends was like, “That is my dream. Don’t ever move in”. I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life.

‘So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.’

Paltrow had previously told The Sunday Times that she and Falchuk – who married in 2018 – would spend four nights together before the Glee and Pose co-writer returned home.

She recently affirmed that Falchuk and her ex-husband Coldplay’s Chris Martin are ‘totally’ friends, and added to the publication that likewise, she is extremely fond of Martin’s girlfriend Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson.

‘I love her,’ she enthused. ‘I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.

‘I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.’





