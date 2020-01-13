gwyneth-paltrow-is-stanning-zendaya-and-her-breastplate-just-as-much-as-the-rest-of-us

The Critics’ Choice Awards saw some of Hollywood’s biggest stars honoured, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge delivering a bleep-tastic acceptance speech and Joaquin Phoenix thanking his mama.

But it also saw Zendaya tearing up the red carpet as per usual.

The 23-year-old was easily the star of the night, despite not winning a gong for her role in Euphoria, thanks to her futuristic Tom Ford breastplate.

And Gwyneth Paltrow, who actually wore the statement piece first, is stanning the actress as much as we are.

Gwyneth, 47, wore the $15,000 (£11,500) moulded metal top on the front cover of this month’s Harper’s Bazaar, with the breastplate giving the illusion that molten metal had been poured over her body.

And the actress was chuffed that she and Zendaya had a common style thread.

Commenting on a picture of her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Gwynnie wrote: ‘Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya.’

It’s what we all wish for.

This isn’t the first time a celeb has fawned over Zendaya when she wore the same outfit as them.

Back in September 2019, the MCU actress wore a grey printed Berluti suit, featuring a double-breasted blazer, a matching shirt and silk tie, to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, and stole all of our hearts.

And Michael B Jordan, who wore the same suit at the Vanity Fair Oscars party seven months earlier, conceded that Zendaya wore it better, writing on Instagram under a photo asking who rocked the suit harder: ‘@zendaya hands down no contest.’

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Zendaya stood out by a mile in the breastplate, which was debuted at Tom Ford’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2020 runway show.

The backless lacquered armour was paired with a hot pink maxi skirt, while the actress wore her hair in waist-length braids.

Zendaya was nominated for best actress in a drama series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, but lost out to Watchmen’s Regina King.

But she can be happy in the knowledge that she won best dressed, all of our hearts, and Gwyneth’s approval – which is better than a trophy, right?





