gwyneth-paltrow-is-all-for-the-‘good-controversy’-stirred-up-by-her-vagina-candle

Gwyneth Paltrow had us all scratching our heads when her Goop website sold out of a candle that smells like the Marvel star’s vagina.

Not to shame vaginas, but it’s not the first scent we’d want for our living room.

The odd product went viral after it was listed for $75 (£57) on Goop, with many people seeing the candle as peak Goop thanks to the lifestyle website’s tendency to host out-there products (like those infamous jade eggs to put in your vagina, that you totally shouldn’t use by the way).

But Gwyneth sees it all as ‘good controversy’.

The 47-year-old spoke at the National Retail Federation on Tuesday, where she blamed sexism for the controversy against Goop, saying she ‘rubbed people the wrong way’.

According to Page Six, Gwyneth said: ‘I think people have mixed reactions to me and to all women stepping outside the box that they are very comfortable with us being in and doing something else. I have been in the public eye for a long time, and I understood that was going to be something inherent in this journey.

‘Sometimes I think of the headwinds I’ve had to face growing this business, and then I think of some male counterparts who started businesses at the same time, and it’s pretty incredible what we’ve come up against.’

However, Gwyneth does welcome some ‘good controversy’ like the vagina candle, which she says attracts new customers.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star – yes, Gwyneth, you were in that movie – said: ‘If you are in the news and it’s driving traffic to your site, it’s not a bad thing.’

The controversy has obviously worked, as the ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle is currently out of stock on Goop.

A description on the site read: ‘This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.)

‘It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.’

To be fair to Gwyneth, this isn’t even the weirdest product a celeb has put their name to in the past.

How about the Kiss Kasket, or JLS’s range of condoms?

Gwyneth will be giving fans a closer look into her booming lifestyle brand with her new Netflix series Goop Lab, which we quite frankly cannot wait to watch.





