gwyneth-paltrow-forgets-she-was-in-spider-man-again-after-praising-star-zendaya

Gwyneth Paltrow had to be reminded that she was in Spider-Man for a second time and it’s honestly iconic.

The Goop mogul had a mini freak out over on Instagram after learning that Zendaya had slayed at Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards in the same metallic Tom Ford breastplate she’d worn on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Rather than getting salty about their impeccable shared taste, Gwyneth only had good things to say about the 23-year-old Euphoria star, writing on Instagram: ‘Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya.’

But despite being a cute comment, fans pointed out that the pair already had something in common: they’d starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together in 2017.

Podcaster Ira Madison III pointed this out to the 47-year-old, commenting: ‘Gwyneth…. You’re both in Spider-Man.’

It’s not the first time that Gwyn has forgotten about her appearance in the superhero movie alongside Zendaya and Tom Holland, after having to be told by fellow MCU star Jon Favreau that she’d been in the film.

‘‘We were in Spider-Man together,’ Favreau said. ‘Remember Spider-Man?’

‘We weren’t in Spider-Man,’ Gwyneth said. ‘I was in Avengers.’

After Favreau reminded her of Tom Holland’s presence on set in the scene where they walk out for a press conference, Gwyneth replied: ‘That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!’

At least Tom saw the funny side, later joking: ‘I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn’t remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart.’

Between making her own Netflix show and creating a candle that smells like her vagina, we’re surprised she has time to even think about a little thing like the Marvel Cinematic Universe…





