gwyneth-paltrow-ditches-her-poise-post-golden-globes-as-she-relaxes-on-ride-home

Stars, they’re just like us.

Even if their nights are spent walking the red carpet with cinema’s most famous faces and sipping on free champagne, and ours are spent down the local drinking the cheapest pints on offer, we all share the same favourite moments of the night…

… Going home.

Gwyneth Paltrow was all of us as she left the Golden Globes and immediately ditched her poise.

The 47-year-old left the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in the backseat of a car, and with no red carpet paparazzi there to catch a wardrobe malfunction, Gwyneth threw her legs up in front of her.

The Avengers: Endgame star wrote: ‘The best part of the night is always getting home.’

Her friends and followers were on board with the message, with Ashley Graham commenting: ‘My fav part is ripping my shoes and bra off’ and Selma Blair writing: ‘And seeing pictures of you! Getting home. Cool gwyneth always.’

The actress often takes risks on the red carpet, and for last night’s Globes, she went all boho on us in a see-through, earth-toned Fendi dress.

The sheer dress featured ruffles on the skirt, sleeves and neckline, while Gwyneth wore a brown bralette and undies underneath – and diamonds, obviously darling.

While the frock had some fans – and there’s no doubt Gwyneth was working it – it also had some critics in Lorraine Kelly and Mark Heyes.

While reflecting on their best and worst dressed of the night, Mark said of Paltrow’s look: ‘I think in Scotland we would call that, a “jobby brown”. Am I not allowed to say that?’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Lorraine said: ‘Well it’s after 9am so I think you can. Oh my goodness me – it is!’

While we got to see Gwyneth’s journey home, other celebs delighted us with their awards antics – whether that was Jodie Comer and Andrew Scott laughing off their losses, Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to ex-husband Brad Pitt’s win, or Beyonce and Jay Z bringing their own champagne.

That is truly a new level of rich – ditching the Moet to bring your own champers brand.





