gwyneth-paltrow-and-brad-falchuk-had-quarantine-couples-counseling

While many couples are isolating together and simply doing their best, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, called in a pro for a virtual couples therapy session. Naturally, Paltrow filmed the appointment with intimacy teacher Michaela Boehm for goop and spoke about how someone she knows isn’t feeling up to intimacy right now.

Paltrow asked a question for a “friend” who she explained doesn’t want to have sex right now and asked Boehm for tips for anyone looking to “get back in touch with their sexuality.”

Boehm explained that right now, people are feeling super stressed out and that the body takes that and “goes into the survival mode… Food and comfort and sweets … upping of the body fat; are the things most women are reporting they want to do. They don’t want so much pleasure because that feeling of opening to pleasure is, of course, opening to all other sorts of emotions.”

In a few weeks, things should level out, she said, and things should return to normal. In the meantime, she added, hugging, dancing, and self-care can help couples and individuals alike.

Boehm also said it’s important for partners to pay attention to one another, since trying to start something while someone’s stressed isn’t the best idea. Thankfully, that’s not an issue for Paltrow and Falchuk.

“It’s pretty easy with Gwyneth. You know [when she is stressed],” Falchuk said.

Paltrow went on to say that there were plenty of things stressing her out. She’s quarantined with her children and says that everyone’s feeling fenced in and going stir-crazy.

“We all feel — especially my teenagers right now — are really feeling very penned in, especially Apple who is a very social creature. We’re really following all of the strict guidelines so she’s not able to see people who she wants to see and it gets fractious in moments and there’s definitely tension within the household. And we have the added dynamic of stepparent,” Paltrow said. “Where do you go as a couple when you’re all in the house and you’ve got dogs and you’re trying to work from home. What are you supposed to do?”

Unfortunately, Boehm didn’t have an answer for that — she’s an intimacy expert, not a family counselor, after all. Maybe Paltrow can find some crystals to distract her daughter?