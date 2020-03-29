guy-fieri-relief-fund-offers-$500-grants-to-jobless-restaurant-workers

Guy Fieri is doing his part to help out restaurant workers who’ve lost their income in recent weeks, as the Food Network star is teaming up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Directly helping those in the food industry impacted by recent events, the fund will give one-time $500 grants to impacted workers by early as next month. Others looking to lend a hand to the food industry by chipping in can also donate to the fund.

“I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met…the heartbeats of their communities,” Fieri said in a statement. The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host also adds: “But they need our help and with Restaurant Relief America, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most…right now.”

These checks will be given on a first come, first serve basis. The official website for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund will begin taking applications starting on April 2. Qualifying applicants need to have worked in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days; had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry; and have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10. With so many restaurants forced to close their doors in recent weeks in the interest of public safety, there’s no telling just how many people out there would qualify and could really use that $500 at this difficult time.

This follows the recent news of other celebrities offering financial assistance to out of work bartenders during these difficult times. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recently pledged 30% of the online proceeds for Aviation Gin sales will go to help bartenders who’ve lost their means of income. Soon after, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul followed suit by announcing that they were doing the same with the sales of their Dos Hombres online sales. Other stars have taken to helping to feed the hungry with hefty donations to charities like No Kid Hungry and Feeding America. Altogether, these efforts really help go a long way in giving so many people help at a time when it’s most needed.

If you’re a qualifying restaurant worker looking to apply for assistance from the program, you can do so at the official website for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Those looking to donate to the cause can also do so at the website, so please consider donating if you have the means to chip in at this time. What’s been happening in the world lately has affected many people across the world in many ways, and the best way for us to get through it is helping each other the best we can. This news comes to us from People.