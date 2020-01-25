gutsy-oxford-ruin-newcastle-plans-for-winter-r&r-with-deserved-draw-to-take-fa-cup-tie-to-a-replay

This is another one to add to the debate about whether FA Cup replays should be scrapped as Oxford United ruined Newcastle United plans for a winter break.

In truth, this should not even be a debate. Oxford deserve to have a second crack at the Magpies and they will fancy their chances of an upset at the Kassam Stadium too.

If Newcastle’s players do not get the rest and recuperation they need, it is their own fault for failing to beat a team two divisions below them at home. This was simply not good enough as far as they are concerned.

Oxford had come to play, not survive and enjoyed some early success down Newcastle’s right flank with Shandon Baptiste causing problems with his pace, if not, sadly, his final ball.

Having named a strong starting XI – including new signing Nabil Bentaleb in the centre of midfield – Bruce would have expected his team to impose themselves far more, but the League One side more than held their own.