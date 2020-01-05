gusty-north-to-northeasterly-winds-trigger-high-wind-warnings-in-southern-california-mountains

Strong, potentially damaging winds are expected across the Southern California mountains from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday or into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Winds in the local mountains, including the higher peaks of the Santa Monica Mountains, may gust in excess of 60 to 65 mph.

High-wind warnings in most areas take effect Sunday afternoon or evening. They remain in effect until 3 a.m. Monday in Santa Barbara County, Monday afternoon in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, and into Tuesday in Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

Elevated fire weather conditions are possible, although red flag warnings are unlikely because fuel moisture is high after recent storms.

Winds could cause downed tree limbs and local power outages in addition to difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

Northerly winds will increase in most areas Sunday morning, although some areas may see increases as early as Saturday night. Winds will peak Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Some strong winds will reach the valleys and parts of the coast south of Point Conception.

Winds will shift and become traditional northeasterly Santa Ana winds on Monday morning, when they will begin to diminish in Santa Barbara County. Winds are likely to gust to about 50 mph in the mountains of L.A. and Ventura counties, and 30 to 40 mph in the valleys. Relative humidity will drop to about 10% to 20%.

Winds circulating around high pressure in the Great Basin seek and find passes through the mountains on their way toward lower pressure at the coast. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Temperatures will remain cool inland, but the downslope winds will promote noticeable warming, particularly at the coast, where highs will be in the low- to mid-70s. Valleys will be a little cooler, but will still be above average.

Offshore winds blowing from inland areas toward the coast will persist into Tuesday, but will begin to diminish, which will result in slightly cooler temperatures at the beaches.

Wind advisories may need to be extended into Tuesday, especially for the mountains and valleys.