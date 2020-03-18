gus’-plan-to-keep-nrl-from-‘financial-ruin’

Rugby League guru Phil Gould says the NRL must consider pushing back the start of the 2021 premiership to accommodate the possibility of this season running into December should the game be suspended due to COVID-19.

Gould outlined a range of stringent actions that the cash-strapped league had to consider in an effort to keep the “content on the field”, a sentiment that seems to have sunken in across the game as it faces the sobering prospect of its financial vulnerability.

First and foremost, Gould stressed the importance of playing every game scheduled for 2020 at some point in the year to generate the revenue needed to keep the game afloat.

That scenario doesn’t preclude what Gould said was an inevitability, that the league would be suspended at some point in the season – a hurdle that he believes could be overcome by playing into December and pushing back the start of next year’s competition.

“Any extended closure could mean financial ruin for both the NRL and the clubs,” Gould told Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles with Gus Podcast. “It’s that precarious at the moment.

Phil Gould (Getty)

“They need to keep playing. They need to keep the game alive. They need to keep performing every week to keep bringing in whatever revenue they can raise through broadcast or what have you, to ensure the viability of the game.

“If we had to have two weeks or four weeks off, do we have to play through the summer months to generate the number of games necessary to meet broadcast obligations? To get the revenue in to keep the game alive? It’s a rather delicate situation.

“The bottom line is, financially, they need all the games to be played, eventually. They need to make it up. So whatever time they have off they need to make it up in the coming months, to have all games played, to secure their revenue.

“I’ve got no doubt we will see some downtime throughout the course of the season. It is the NRL’s intention to play every game. If that takes them through until December, I think that’s what they’ll do.

“We have got plenty of time available. There are gaps in the competition to schedule extra games and extra rounds. We can go beyond the first weekend of October into November and December.

Inevitable that NRL will be suspended: Gallen

“It might mean a delayed start to next year based on when we finish this year, but the intention is to finish this season and play every game. There is a financially necessity to.”

While the suggestion that players may have to take a potential pay cut to safeguard the financial viability of the league has been an unpopular one, Gould said it was a scenario that had to be considered for the future of the game.

“I think everyone is now aware of the financial requirements of the game and the fact they have to keep moving forward,” he said. “Similarly, the players’ livelihood is dependent on keeping themselves healthy, they’ve got to keep themselves on the field.

“If we only got so many games out of this season, if only so much money came in, then everyone is going to have to take a haircut at some stage, including the players. It has to be considered. The players have to understand that.

Smith calls for NRL suspension

“Everybody has got to buy in. The players have got to understand they’ve got to live their lives differently for the next six months, and if they want to earn their money and keep their money that’s their motivation. If it means they have to sacrifice some time away from the family or living in isolated conditions, it’s about keeping the content on the field at the moment.

“I wouldn’t like to get to a situation where we’re playing too much, three games-a-week and midweek games, it’s happened before. We’ve survived as a game doing that before.”

The overarching question from all corners of the game seems to be fixed on ‘How the NRL found itself in such a dire financial predicament?’

Contrasted with the AFL’s war chest which has already allowed them to slash the league to 17 rounds and extend their TV rights deal for a further two season amid the pandemic, the NRL has been left looking fragile.

Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

Gould said there would be a time and place to point “blame” over the shortcomings of the game’s administration but for now believed all efforts had to be focused on keeping the “product going”.

“It’s not the time to go crying over spilt milk about how we got ourselves in this position financially,” Gould said. “About why our game is so vulnerable in this situation.

“It’s in the back of everybody’s minds and it’s a conversation that will be had in time. But at the moment we can’t afford to dwell on what happened in the past. The priority is to keep the product going. The future of the game really does depend on it.

“What it needs is all hands on deck, trying to ensure we keep these players healthy and the product going.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys on Sunday. (Getty)

“What lessons we learn from this, historically what we go over and review, and how does that change the landscape of the future, what does our governing body look like from this time on? There’s no doubt there’s going to be changes there.

“Is this the recession we needed to have is it? There will be plenty of time for those conversations. It would be really easy to have it now and attribute blame.

“Our game should be grateful we’ve got Peter V’landys in the head chair. He has dealt with some big things in racing, he’s a person who’s very well connected, he doesn’t see failure as an option and he’s not going to be intimidated. I think he has been shocked, shocked at the gravity of the situation.”