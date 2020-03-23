gus’-grim-prediction-for-future-of-nrl-clubs

Phil Gould has made a grim prediction for the future of the NRL, claiming up to six clubs are in danger of going under after the 2020 season was suspended indefinitely in reaction to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On 100% Footy, Nine News sports reporter Danny Weidler claimed that the NRL has approximately “$70 million in the bank”, and he believes that is only likely to last 3-4 months, meaning the league itself, let alone the clubs, will be in a dire financial position in less than six months.

“That’s when the game will be in a lot of trouble and it’ll be hard for it to come back in any sort of way for the kind of game we’re used to. We’ll see salary caps down – maybe 25, 30, 40 percent pay cuts for leading players. I think going forward it’s going to be a massive, massive hit,” Weidler said.

Paul Gallen informed the panel that even he was let go from his role within the Cronulla Sharks as a result of the financial strain caused by the pandemic.

With the NRL owning zero assets and the cost incurred of an estimated $13 million a round, it means every level of rugby league is expected to suffer in 2020 and beyond.

For current NRL clubs, Gould said it means some will not remain in the NRL after the dust has settled from the pandemic.

“Absolutely [we’ll see clubs gone]. I can’t see every club surviving,” he said on 100% Footy.

“Some [clubs] get their funding and revenues from different sources. So how it affects these clubs will be different across the board, but I guarantee there’s half a dozen clubs that will be extremely vulnerable in this time.

“As you know we’ve had clubs on sustainability funding from the league for a number of years who still owe money, so there’s no chance of that getting repaid.

“Some of the bigger, stronger clubs that do have leagues clubs backing – which they don’t have now with the shutting down of clubs – but certainly with property and other revenue streams, they are going to be in a good position. But no-one is going to be able to sustain a lockdown of their licensed club and the football funding missing for a long period of time and come back anywhere near what they are at the moment.”

Gould said sponsors will not provide much relief for NRL clubs because of how extensive the job losses and long-term economic hit will be in Australia from government coronavirus measures.

The former Penrith Panthers general manager predicted that the entire ordeal could set the game back a quarter of a century and force it to rebuild almost from scratch.

“Sponsors are going to have a lot of pain. They’ve had to lay people off. Businesses that they do business with have closed down,” Gould said.

“That’s why the game is going to change forever.

“We might go back 25 years in time. I can remember when we had a million-dollar salary caps.”

Though Gould didn’t want to point the finger, he suggested that if there is any silver lining to the devastating financial loss the NRL and clubs will experience in the coming months, it’s the opportunity to assess how the league got so fragile and how it can be improved to avoid being in a similar position in another 100 years.

“There will be a post-mortem on this as to why the game is in such a precarious financial position, given the money it has generated and the warnings over the years that we were overspending and spending too much on things that weren’t going to generate revenue,” Gould said.

“I don’t want to have those conversations now because I know people are hurting at the moment and feeling bad about what’s happened.

“They’re the types of reviews that will come in time that will shape the future of the game – what the governing body looks like, how the game is administered, what clubs survive. It’s going to be damaging to a lot of clubs.

“I think what we’re seeing here through this medical disaster is the monetary correction the game has probably needed for some time.

“The game could look very very different in 12 months time.”