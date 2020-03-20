gus’-brutal-reality-check-for-‘unravelling’-latrell

Rugby league legend Phil Gould has issued a harsh reality check to South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell following his side’s loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

Mitchell played a total of 58 minutes at fullback in the Souths’ 22-18 defeat, before shifting over to the centres as Alex Johnston took over the No.1 position for the remainder of the contest.

While he produced a linebreak assist, Mitchell was unable to have a big impact on the game from the fullback position, prompting Gould to question the 22-year-old’s understanding of the game.

“I don’t think Latrell understands the game,” Gould told Nine’s Friday Night Knockoff.

Latrell Mitchell failed to have a major impact on the game as the Souths fell to the Broncos (Getty)

“I don’t think he understands what it takes to be a great footballer. He’s a wonderful talent, we’ve always raved about his talent.

“But does the player make the team or does the team make the player? And when you think about the team he’s been playing with, the club that had nurtured him and the type talent he’s been playing alongside with – Boyd Cordner’s, Luke Keary’s, James Tedesco’s, Cooper Cronk’s.

“They’re the ones who have fed Latrell and made him the player that he is. Left to stand on his own two-feet, it’s going to take him a long time to learn what he needs to contribute to a team and to make that consistent every week where he’s actually going to be a value to his team.”

The former Blues Origin coach didn’t stop there, declaring that Mitchell is of currently no value to his team and simply not cut for first grade standard football.

Mitchell no longer has the likes of Cooper Cronk around him at the Rabbitohs (Getty)

“He’s of no value to his team the way he is at the moment, physically, mentally or in his lack of knowledge of the game,” he said

“And he hasn’t got the knowledge to play fullback, he hasn’t got the intensity to play fullback.

“Latrell is on a real learning curve, I will be very interested in what the next 18 months brings for this young man.

“I’m worried about Latrell and his football and unless he’s mentored in the right way by the right people through this period, it all could all come unravelling over the next 18 months, judging by what I’m seeing now.

“He’s not ready to play NRL football the way he is right at the moment and certainly not to play that position.”

Through two games as a member of the Rabbitohs, Mitchell has struggled to recapture his Roosters form (AAP)

Legendary Storm fullback Slater admitted Mitchell needed to work on his combinations with key players, but added that it’s also up to his teammates to get the fullback more involved and in dangerous situations.

“He’s just not getting on enough threatening plays,” Slater told Nine’s Friday Night Knockoff.

“Good fullbacks these days have combinations with their halves, combinations with their backrowers and a combination with their dummy-half. Latrell doesn’t have that the moment.

“I know he’s only two games into his career at South Sydney, they’re obviously going to develop but they need to develop quicker to get him into the game

“At the moment he’s not getting himself in the game so the players around him need to take some responsibility to get Latrell in the game.”