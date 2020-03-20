Guru Randhawa Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa also known as Guru Randhawa born 30 August 1991 (Age: 29 Years, as in 2020) in Noorpur, Gurdaspur, Punjab is an Indian singer, songwriter and music composer associated with Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi-pop and Bollywood music. He was named “Guru” by the rapper Bohemia who would shorten his full name while on stage. Guru Randhawa’s debut single was “Same girl” in collaboration with Arjun.

Guru Randhawa Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife

Randhawa traces his roots back to Rurka Kalan, Punjab, India. His elder brother name is Ramneek Randhawa. Guru Randhawa belongs from a Jatt Sikh Family in Noorpur, District Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Guru Randhawa Education, Qualification

He completed his Masters in Business Administration from IIPM (Indian Institute of Planning and Management), New Delhi. After completing his post-graduation, he started his career in music by giving stage performances at various events.

Guru Randhawa Career

Guru Randhawa’s debut single was “Same girl” in collaboration with Arjun. He came into the spotlight after releasing his single track ‘Patola’ in 2015 with rapper Bohemia. Guru sang in the 2017 Indian Premier League opening ceremony. He made his Bollywood singing debut in Hindi Medium (2017) and song titled as Suit suite karda.

In 2013, he launched his first music album titled Page One. He did many famous songs such as Patola, Lahore, Fashion, High Rated Gabru, Yaar Mod Do, Suit suite karda. He became a part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg reloaded tour in 2018. In April 2019, Guru Randhawa made his first international collaboration with the rapper Pitbull for the song Slowly Slowly.

Randhawa became producer with Punjabi language film Tara Mira starring Ranjit Bawa and Nazia Hussan, directed by Rajiev Dhingra. In 2020, Guru made his second international collaboration “Surma Surma” with British singer Jay Sean. He honoured withDada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Award (2019).

Guru Randhawa Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Guru Randhawa Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Biography Real Name Gursharanjot Randhawa Other Name Guru Randhawa Nickname Guru Profession(s) Singer, Music Composer, Song Writer Famous For Singing Debut as Singing Chhad Gyi (2013) Debut as Song Writer Same Girl (2013) Debut as Music Album Page One (2013) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) centimeters– 173 cm

meters– 1.73 m

feet inches– 5 feet 8 Inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 70 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 38-30-13 chest Size 38 Waist Size 30 Biceps Size 13 Personal Life Date of Birth 30 August 1991 Birth Palace Noorpur, Gurdaspur, Punjab Hometown Rurka Kalan, Punjab, India Nationality Indian Residence / Address Not Known Age 29 Years (as in 2020) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Virgo Religion Sikhism Caste Jatt Hobbies Singing Educational & Qualification School Not Known College/University IIPM (Indian Institute of Planning and Management), New Delhi Qualification Masters in Business Administration Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Wife / Affairs (Girlfriend) Not Known Family Parents Father– Not Known

Mother– Not Known Siblings Sister– Not Known

Brother– Ramneek Randhawa Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Akshay Kumar Favourite Actress Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Favourite Food Dal Makhani, Veg Sandwich Favourite Singer Babbu Maan Favourite Sports Cricket Favourite Cricketer Virat Kohli Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth $4.5 Million (Approx, As in 2019) TimesNow Car Collection Lamborghini Gallardo (Worth 3 Crore INR) NDTV

Some fact about Guru Randhawa