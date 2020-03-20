Guru Randhawa Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa also known as Guru Randhawa born 30 August 1991 (Age: 29 Years, as in 2020) in Noorpur, Gurdaspur, Punjab is an Indian singer, songwriter and music composer associated with Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi-pop and Bollywood music. He was named “Guru” by the rapper Bohemia who would shorten his full name while on stage. Guru Randhawa’s debut single was “Same girl” in collaboration with Arjun.
Guru Randhawa Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife
Randhawa traces his roots back to Rurka Kalan, Punjab, India. His elder brother name is Ramneek Randhawa. Guru Randhawa belongs from a Jatt Sikh Family in Noorpur, District Gurdaspur, Punjab.
- Father Name:- Not Known
- Mother Name:-Not Known
- Brother Name:- Ramneek Randhawa
- Sister Name:- Not Known
- Affairs / Girlfriend:- Not Known
- Wife Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Guru Randhawa Education, Qualification
He completed his Masters in Business Administration from IIPM (Indian Institute of Planning and Management), New Delhi. After completing his post-graduation, he started his career in music by giving stage performances at various events.
Guru Randhawa Career
Guru Randhawa’s debut single was “Same girl” in collaboration with Arjun. He came into the spotlight after releasing his single track ‘Patola’ in 2015 with rapper Bohemia. Guru sang in the 2017 Indian Premier League opening ceremony. He made his Bollywood singing debut in Hindi Medium (2017) and song titled as Suit suite karda.
In 2013, he launched his first music album titled Page One. He did many famous songs such as Patola, Lahore, Fashion, High Rated Gabru, Yaar Mod Do, Suit suite karda. He became a part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg reloaded tour in 2018. In April 2019, Guru Randhawa made his first international collaboration with the rapper Pitbull for the song Slowly Slowly.
Randhawa became producer with Punjabi language film Tara Mira starring Ranjit Bawa and Nazia Hussan, directed by Rajiev Dhingra. In 2020, Guru made his second international collaboration “Surma Surma” with British singer Jay Sean. He honoured withDada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Award (2019).
Guru Randhawa Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 30 August 1991
- Age:- 29 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 173 cm, 5 feet 8 Inch
- Weight:- 70 Kg
- Chest Size:- 38
- Waist Size:- 30
- Biceps Size:- 12
- Net Worth:- $4.5 Million (Approx, As in 2019) TimesNow
- Car Collection:- Lamborghini Gallardo (Worth 3 Crore INR) NDTV
Guru Randhawa Wiki / Biography
|Personal Life
|Hobbies
|Singing
|Relationships & More
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Akshay Kumar
|Favourite Actress
|Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit
|Favourite Food
|Dal Makhani, Veg Sandwich
|Favourite Singer
|Babbu Maan
|Favourite Sports
|Cricket
|Favourite Cricketer
|Virat Kohli
Some fact about Guru Randhawa
- He was named “Guru” by the rapper Bohemia who would shorten his full name while on stage.
- Guru Started Singing when he was only 7 years old.
- On 28 July 2019, when Guru Randhawa was performing live at the Queen Elizabeth Theater in Vancouver, Canada, an unidentified man attacked the singer on his head. Guru returned to India with four stitches on his head.
- He walked on the ramp for Nivedita Saboo in Times Fashion Week.
- He was a part of the charity match played by many celebrities in the INK Cricket Blast 2017 to provide aid to cancer patients.
- Guru Randhawa considers his elder brother Ramneek Randhawa behind his success.