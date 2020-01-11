gurgaon-man-killed-by-friends-he-took-for-ride-in-luxury-car:-police

The man took his friends for a ride in a car he borrowed from someone. (Representational)

Gurgaon:

A man in Gurgaon was killed allegedly by three of his friends after a ride in a luxury car borrowed by him, the police said. The three men have been arrested.

The man’s wife told the police the three men had come to visit them at home. Later, he went out with them for a ride in an Audi that he had borrowed from a friend.

When he did not return till late evening, the man’s friend called him up and asked him to bring back his car. On the phone, he told him that his friends threatened to kill him if he did not take them to a liquor store.

Hearing the man’s terrified voice, his friend called up his younger brother. The man’s phone went unanswered when his brother callled, following he reported the matter to police.

The police found the man’s body close to the abandoned luxury car the next day.

During the investigation, the police also found a Facebook post of the three accused riding in the car with the man and arrested them.

The police also found the man’s mobile phone, which his friends had thrown into the drain.