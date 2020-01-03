guns-n’roses-superfan-accused-of-leaking-97-unreleased-songs-and-threatened-with-legal-action

A Guns N’ Roses superfan is being threatened with a huge lawsuit after allegedly leaking 97 of the band’s previously unreleased tracks online.

In what can’t be a good time for the Guns N’ Roses devotee, Rick Dunsford has been issued a lifetime band from the band’s concerts, following claims he violated a settlement agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG).

Dunsford initially obtained 97 songs recorded by Guns N’ Roses between 2000 and 2001 at auction, when the group’s former A&R Tom Zutaut sold the contents of his storage unit.

According to TMZ, Dunsford claims that he and some fellow fans bought the unreleased music from Zutaut’s storage unit for $15,000 (£11,400), but agreed to sell the tunes back to the group’s management after they found out about the sale.

However, UMG alleges that Dunsford started leaking the songs a month after they reached the settlement, and is threatening him with legal action.

Dunsford claims he has nothing to do with the leak and that he told Guns N’ Roses’ management about the leaks when they began to surface.

A rep for Guns N’ Roses said: ‘It is tremendously disappointing, sad, and unfortunate that a record executive involved with the band in their early years found it appropriate to auction off the unreleased materials owned by his former employer.’

Zutaut, who signed Guns N’ Roses and Mötley Crüe in the 80s, is portrayed by Pete Davidson in the film The Dirt.

Dunsford – who has some of the band’s members’ signatures tattooed on his arm, and named his son after Axl Rose – said that he has been taking the blame of the leak despite not being behind it.

Speaking on the Dwyer & Michaels morning show on WXLP, he said: ‘About two-and-a-half months ago, I drove to Virginia, and there was a storage locker that belonged to Tom Zutaut. He didn’t pay his bills or something and it was auctioned off.

‘There was an individual that bought the locker, there was about 20 CDs in this locker of unreleased Guns N’ Roses music from around ’99 to 2000, or 2001.’

He claims that he and a number of fans then pooled their money to buy the music from the unnamed seller.

‘I know the seller that I bought them from was continuing to sell to other individuals and there was a massive leak. So pretty much, I’ve been blamed for this.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted UMG and a rep for Guns N’Roses for further comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Myleene Klass shares intimate breastfeeding photo with son Apollo after being slammed for topless beach snap

MORE: Sorry, Marvel fans – a trans character isn’t coming to the MCU ‘very soon’ after all





