gunpowder-&-sky’s-sci-fi-label-dust-sets-first-ever-streaming-premiere-with-horror-pic-‘sea-fever’

EXCLUSIVE: Like many indie distributors, Gunpowder & Sky are adapting quickly to the ever-changing theatrical landscape. The entertainment company is set to have their first-ever live streaming premiere their horror Sea Fever on their sci-fi channel Dust. The premiere will allow the audience to participate in a fully interactive Q&A with director Neasa Hardiman and members of the cast led by Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman 1984, Gladiator). The event will take place on April 9 at 6 pm PT, ahead of its digital release on April 10.

Sea Fever made its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and Deadline exclusively reported that it was acquired by Gunpowder & Sky. The film was slated to have a theatrical release in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Fantastic Fest, but plans shifted due to coronavirus and the closure of theaters.

“Like everyone else, we are adjusting to life’s new challenges on a daily basis and feel Sea Fever is more relevant than ever,” said Janet Brown, EVP of Acquisitions and Global Distribution for Gunpowder & Sky. “We are psyched to host the first-ever live experience of a film screening, and can’t wait to share it with audiences!”

Sea Fever follows Siobhán (Hermione Corfield), a marine biology student who prefers spending her days alone in a lab. She has to endure a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and anxiety to win the crew’s trust, before everyone is lost. The film also stars Dougray Scott (Batwoman, Mission: Impossible 2) and Neasa Hardiman (Happy Valley, Jessica Jones),

The live stream will take place at seafever.watchdust.com for a pay-per-view fee.