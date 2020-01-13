gunmen-‘open-fire-on-protesters-in-iran’-in-videos-that-show-blood-on-the-streets-of-tehran

Videos have emerged apparently showing Iranian police firing shots and tear gas at demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republic’s initial denial that it shot down the Ukrainian plane, killing 176 people.

Footage posted to social media late on Sunday had recorded the sound of gunshots and showed pools of blood.

They also showed images of wounded people being carried by others.

Other posts showed police in riot gear hitting protesters with batons on the street, as people nearby shouted ‘Don’t beat them!’

Tehran’s police chief said in a statement carried Iran’s state broadcaster’s website today that officers did not fire on protesters.

He added that police have been under orders to show restraint.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Hossein Rahimi, head of the Tehran police, said: ‘At protests, police absolutely did not shoot because the capital’s police officers have been given orders to show restraint.’

The incident took place near Azadi, or Freedom, Square in Tehran on Sunday night after a call to protest there.

International rights groups have called on Iran to allow people to protest peacefully as allowed by the country’s constitution.

Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, said: ‘After successive national traumas in a short time period, people should be allowed to safely grieve and demand accountability.

‘Iranians shouldn’t have to risk their lives to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.’

The videos were sent to the center and later verified by The Associated Press, with one showing a crowd of demonstrators fleeing as a tear gas canister landed among them.

People cough and sputter while trying to escape the fumes, with one woman calling out in Farsi: ‘They fired tear gas at people! Azadi Square.

‘Death to the dictator!’

Another video shows a woman being carried away in the aftermath as a blood trail can be seen on the ground.

Those around her cry out that she has been shot by live ammunition in the leg.

Photos and video after the incident show pools of blood on the pavement.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Riot police in black uniforms and helmets gathered earlier Sunday in Vali-e Asr Square, at Tehran University and other landmarks.

Revolutionary Guard members patrolled the city on motorbikes, and plainclothes security men were also out in force.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airline early on Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Canadians with four Brits among the victims.

After pointing to a technical failure and insisting for three days that the Iranian armed forces were not to blame, authorities on Saturday admitted accidentally shooting it down in the face of mounting evidence and accusations by Western leaders.

Iran downed the flight as it braced for possible American retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing US forces earlier on Wednesday.

The missile attack, which caused no casualties, was a response to the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

Iranians have expressed anger over the downing of the plane and the misleading explanations from senior officials in the wake of the tragedy.

They are also mourning the dead, which included many young people who were studying abroad.

Zahra Razeghi, who lives in Tehran but was not taking part in demonstrations, said: ‘Even talking about it makes my heart beat faster and makes me sad. I feel ashamed when I think about their families.’

‘The denial and covering up the truth over the past three days greatly added to the suffering and pain of the families, and me.’

Donald Trump responded to the videos that emerged on Sunday, by tweeting: ‘DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.’

He added: ‘The World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching.’

Police briefly detained the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, this weekend after he went to a vigil for the plane crash victims without knowning it would turn into a protest.

Britain said its envoy was detained ‘without grounds or explanation’ and in ‘flagrant violation of international law’.