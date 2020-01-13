gunmen-loot-25kg-gold-and-silver-from-jewellery-shop-in-up

Police said that a case has been registered and a search is on to arrest the accused (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

Four armed men decamped with 25 kg gold and silver jewellery from a shop after threatening the owner at gunpoint in Jansath town in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the four masked men came on two motorcycles and barged into the shop, the police said.

They threatened the outlet owner Bablu Saini at gunpoint and looted the valuables, the police added. On receiving information, the police reached the spot but the robbers had fled.

Police added that a case has been registered and a search is going on to arrest the four accused.