gunman-in-bungled-‘fast-and-furious’-gun-running-operation-sentenced-to-life-in-prison

January 8, 2020 | 11: 34pm

The man who fatally shot a border patrol agent during the botched gun-running sting operation known as “Fast and Furious” was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, of Mexico, was found guilty in February of killing agent Brian Terry during a 2010 gunfight between border agents and an armed crew looking to rob drug smugglers along the US-Mexico border in Arizona.

Osorio-Arellanes was among seven defendants convicted in the shooting. He has maintained his innocence.

“With all due respect, I don’t agree with the trial,” he said in a statement delivered in Spanish and translated then translated to English.

“Prosecutors pointed to me as a murderer without any evidence, so the jury would say I was guilty. Everything is being done illegally.”

U.S. District Judge David Bury argued that Osorio-Arellanes was guilty of murder regardless of whether he fired the fatal bullet because he took part in the shootout.

“I feel like I have to say to you what the law is in the United States, but you refuse to accept it,” Bury said.

Terry’s death was a tragic black eye for the federal government, which ran the ill-fated Fast and Furious program where investigators purposely allowed firearms sales to illegal straw buyers in hopes to trace thousands of those weapons to the black market and Mexican drug cartels.

Federal agents lost many of those weapons along the way — including two rifles found at the scene of the shootout that were linked back to the operation.

With Wires