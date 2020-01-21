gully-boy-actor-vijay-varma-cast-as-lead-in-anand-gandhi’s-untitled-sci-fi-comedy-web-series

Vijay Varma has landed a role in Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi’s upcoming yet-untitled web series. The show is currently in pre-production, reports Mid-Day.

Vijay Varma. Image from Instagram

Speaking further about the project, Vijay tells the publication, “It’s a sci-fi comedy, which requires a lot of research. Since the subject has not been attempted before, we have been having rounds of workshops and rehearsals. It is a long, elaborate process as it requires a lot of CGI as well as robots.”

Apart from Gandhi’s project, Vijay has also snagged a role in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, a BBC World TV series based on Vikram Seth’s acclaimed novel of the same name. Vijay, who became an overnight sensation for his portrayal of Moeen, a drug dealer in the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, will play the supporting character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University. He will also be seen Hurdang and Baaghi 3.

While discussing his role in an interview, Vijay was quoted at saying Baaghi 3 is his “the most colourful script”, and his character is “fascinating”, with elements of humour ingrained in it. “He appears in a foreign land, and helps Tiger out of a sticky situation. I’ve already shot with Tiger and Shraddha in Mumbai,” Varma said.

Hurdang, on the other hand, features Nushrat Bharucha (of Dream Girl, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 fame) and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal (Bhangra Paa Lee), apart from Varma. Hurdang is based on real-life events of the 1990 student protests in Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad), and will be helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. Shailesh R Singh, producer of Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya, will be backing the project.

Vijay has earlier featured in films like Rangrezz, Gang of Ghosts and Guneet Monga backed Monsoon Shootout. The actor was last in Zoya Akhtar’s short from the Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 10: 51: 52 IST