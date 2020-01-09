gul-makai-trailer:-reem-shaikh-plays-youngest-ever-nobel-prize-laureate-malala-yousafzai-in-upcoming-biopic

The trailer of Gul Makai, based on the life of Malala Yousafzai’s life was recently released. Reem Shaikh plays the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate from Swat Valley in Pakistan.

The video opens to visuals of the valley as Shaikh says that the birth of a girl child is never celebrated by Pashtuns. However, she was loved dearly by all her family. Her father Ziauddin Yousafzai (Atul Kulkarni) asks her whether she had ever heard of Helen Keller. “A person who cannot see, can’t speak or hear…how could they ever be so successful in life?, she inquires. “They are born fighters,” is her father’s response.

A still from Gul Makai. Image from YouTube

Malala seems to have a normal childhood, as she plays around in the snow with her friends and prays at home. Named after an Afghan icon Malalai, she says that she had never thought her life would also turn into a battle. The trailer then shows how the Swat valley was seized by Taliban gunmen, who enforced stringent rules on how men and women should conduct themselves. A Taliban leader and his followers can be seen brutally killing people to set an example, including shooting a school teacher and setting books on fire.

Thus begins Malala’s mission to get all students to school as she can be seen emphasising in a speech to her townspeople. “One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world!”

Here is the trailer

A story of a braveheart,



An inspiration to millions,



Presenting a powerful story of Malala Yousafzai a.k.a. #GulMakai. Trailer out now: https://t.co/A5cB2Lc6FX



In cinemas from 31st January 2020@reem4you@divyadutta25@atul_kulkarni@akhandirector@jayantilalgada@gulmakaifilm — PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) January 9, 2020

Divya Dutta, Pankaj Tripathi and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles will also be seen in pivotal roles in this film directed by Amjad Khan.

It was previously reported that the film was screened in London in January, 2019 for 450 dignitaries, including representatives from the United Nations (UN) and the Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), as well as members of Indian, Pakistan and British High Commissions.

Bangalore Mirror had reported that Pakistani diplomats had threatened to have Gul Makai banned as it portrayed their country in bad light.

Gul Makai releases in cinemas on 31 January.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 13: 26: 14 IST