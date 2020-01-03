gujarat-man-drowns-brother’s-baby-over-fight-with-his-wife:-cops

The man allegedly drowned the 6-month-old baby in a water tank. (Representational)

Vadodara:

A man in Gujarat was arrested on Friday after he allegedly drowned his brother’s 6-month-old son because he was upset with his wife, the police said.

The incident took place in Gujarat’s Halol. The man allegedly drowned the baby in a water tank.

“He drowned the child in a tank belonging to a private company on December 31. We zeroed in on him after checking CCTV footage in the vicinity. He was upset with his brother’s wife for not treating him well,” a police officer said.

The police have registered a case against the man and arrested him.