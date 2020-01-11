gujarat-explosion:-six-killed-in-blast-at-gas-company

Paris Gas Explosion Kills Two Firefighters And Hurts Dozens













At least six people were killed and many injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Saturday, January 11.

Many people were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital.Representational image

The explosion took place at Aims Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra at around 11 am, an official from Vadu police station confirmed.The explosion took place at Aims Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra at around 11 am, an official from Vadu police station confirmed.

Many people were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, five people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital.

The fire brigade has been pressed into service, he said, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway.

In another similar incident last year, a woman and her three daughters were killed and three others injured when an LPG gas cylinder caught fire at a house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.