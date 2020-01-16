guitars-signed-by-bruce-springsteen,-paul-mccartney-stolen-in-florida

January 15, 2020 | 11: 06pm

Daytona police posted pictures of the stolen guitars the department recovered on Twitter. Twitter

A Florida man will now be singing the blues after he was arrested for attempting to pawn guitars signed by rock legends, reports said.

Daytona Beach Police posted on Twitter that detectives are seeking help in tracking down at least eight guitars, with signatures from artists Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and members of the Rolling Stones, U2 and Van Halen.

Jeremy James Andrewlavage, 43, tried selling a red California SG electric guitar signed by the members of Van Halen, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Cops nabbed Andrewlavage after the manager at OK Pawn called detectives when the thief tried selling the guitar — valued at $2,052 — for a mere $200, the newspaper reported.

Police tweeted that detectives have since recovered two of the stolen guitars signed by Van Halen and Bob Dylan and returned them to their own, Jack Baker — who has offered a $1,000 reward for the guitars.

The guitars were stolen from a storage unit at Hyde Park Storage Suites belonging to Baker.

The one signed by Dylan was actually recovered Dec. 2 — but cops didn’t know it belonged to Baker until they were reported missing Dec. 20 by a friend of Baker’s who had been watching his storage unit.

The friend had discovered them missing on Dec. 17 but told cops she didn’t immediately report the theft because she needed to gather paperwork for the missing instruments, the newspaper said.

Andrewlavage is being held in the Volusia County Jail, charged with burglary and dealing in stolen property, The Associated Press reported.

Court records show Andrewlavage has a long criminal history including prior arrests for grand theft auto and burglary, the News-Journal reported.