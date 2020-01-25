guillermo-del-toro’s-‘nightmare-alley’-finally-starts-shooting-after-months-of-delays

Shooting has finally gotten underway on Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley after months of setbacks.

The director, who last helmed the Oscar-winning The Shape Of Water in 2017, is currently working on an adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same name.

The film has been delayed numerous times, not least because Leonardo DiCaprio dropped out from the cast, meaning filming couldn’t start in September as planned.

Now, the cameras have finally started rolling on a cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, and Rooney Mara. Producer J. Miles Dale confirmed the news when he posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter, captioned: “Excited to start shooting today on our new adventure NIGHTMARE ALLEY with @RealGDT and many of our regular gang.”

Nightmare Alley, which was co-written by Del Toro and Kim Morgan, will follow a corrupt con artist who teams up with a psychiatrist. The duo’s end goal is to trick people into giving them their money. No release date has currently been set for the project.

Del Toro was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame last year, which was presented to him by Lana Del Rey.

The musician previously contributed a cover of Donovan’s ‘Season Of The Witch’ for Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark – the ‘60s-set horror film that Del Toro produced last year.

Reviewing The Shape of Water, NME said: “In the hands of del Toro, the strangest of premises is transformed into one of the most consistently beautiful love stories to have played out on the big screen in years – and it’s largely down to the strong sense of innocence and humanity that stops it from playing out like an interspecies freak show. Hawkins, too, has never been better, anchoring the film with an incredibly powerful performance as she lets her face do all the talking.

“Ultimately, del Toro’s masterpiece is an utter triumph in finding love and humanity in the most unlikely of places – and it asks us to do exactly the same.”