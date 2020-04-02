guided-by-voices-to-reissue-‘alien-lanes’-for-25th-anniversary

Guided By Voices will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1995 LP Alien Lanes with a new reissue via Matador Records’ Revisionist History series.

Released April 4th, 1995, Alien Lanes was the prolific Ohio indie rock outfit’s first album on Matador, and the follow-up to their acclaimed 1994 album Bee Thousand.

“We were fearless at the time we recorded Alien Lanes,” frontman Robert Pollard said in a new statement. “That’s why it bristles with insane energy and confidence. We were still riding the high accolades of Bee Thousand and probably should have succumbed to the critical pressure of a worthy follow-up. Instead, we had, in our megalomaniacal view, mastered the instant gratification machine known as the 4-track and began recording song after song with titles like ‘Cuddling Bozo’s Octopus,’ ‘My Valuable Hunting Knife,’ ‘Pimple Zoo’ and ‘After the Quake (Let’s Bake a Cake).’”

Matador’s Revisionist History edition of the album — pressed on blue, green and red multicolored vinyl and limited to 2,500 copies — is available to preorder now ahead of its August 21st release date.

“The door had been opened for us to throw out as many weird-ass ideas as we were capable of and we did,” Pollard continued. “We were proud to be putting out our first album on Matador and cock-strutted accordingly. It cost us $10 to make. It’s worth a million. I personally think it’s better than B-1000 (but not by much). There are two different camps of GBV fans to argue and debate. God bless 1995 and open-hearted record labels like Matador (and Scat before them) for allowing bands like us, with the preferred limited resources, to remove the constraints and pre-conceived notions of the more industry-minded constituents who would have much preferred we destroy the cassette master of Alien Lanes in the better interest of sound manufacturing and what’s more agriculturally consumable. It’s better to leave the farm than to continue plodding through the cow shit.”

In addition to the reissue, Matador also dug up and remastered the 1996 mini-documentary about Guided by Voices, Watch Me Jumpstart:

Future installments in Matador’s Revisionist History series include 25th-anniversary reissues for Pavement’s Wowee Zowee and Yo La Tengo’s Electr-O-Pura. Earlier this year, Guided By Voices released their first LP of 2020, Surrender Your Poppy Field.