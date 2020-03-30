guide-to-jobkeeper-payment-coronavirus-stimulus:-eligibility-and-how-to-apply

Scott Morrison has announced the JobKeeper Payment program in the wake of COVID-19, designed to provide wage subsidies for businesses who have suffered a downturn. Here’s everything you need to know.On 30 March 2020, prime minister Scott Morrison announced a $130 billion stimulus package designed to help employers keep employees on their books even if they’ve shutdown. It’s called the JobKeeper Payment program and it will provide wage subsidies for up to six months for companies that are suffering.Below you will find an overview of everything you need to know about JobKeeper Payments. We highly recommend you also visit our coronavirus hub page, which links out to dozens of helpful guides. From home schooling, to dealing with mortgage payments, lowering household bills, buying toilet paper and more.

What is the JobKeeper Payment program?The nuts and bolts of the JobKeeper Payment program is that the Australian Government will provide an employer with $1,500/fortnight for each eligible employee to subsidise their wage. The business is then expected to pass that wage onto each employee it would otherwise be forced to let go due to a downturn in business.The full amount, before tax, must be passed from employer to employee, or that business’ owners will face stiff penalties. (And so they should!)Which employees are eligible for JobKeeper Payments?If you were full time, part time, or a casual worker that had previously worked at an employer for over 12-months, and you have been stood down, then you should start campaigning to be brought back onto the books.If you have been stood down at any time since 1 March – or, it would seem, have had your income reduced to below the $1,500/fortnight threshold – then you should get in contact with your employer now to see if they are eligible to claim the JobKeeper Payment. If they are, then they can bring you back onto the books at the $1,500/fortnight threshold without incurring any direct cost to their business.This includes Australians who were full time, part time, or a casual worker that had previously worked at that employer for over 12-months. It also includes New Zealanders with a Subclass 444 Special Category VIA – also known as a temporary VISA to live in Australia indefinitely – you’re also eligible.Before you ask, no, you cannot receive JobKeeper Payments from more than one employer.Which employers are eligible to claim JobKeeper Payments wage subsidies?For a business to be eligible to claim the JobKeeper Payments, it must tick one of these boxes, which are self-assessed: For a company with a turnover less than $1 billion, it must have suffered a 30% or more downturn over the period of a month.A company with a turnover over $1 billion must have suffered a 50% or more downturn over the period of a month.If eligible, an employer can begin bringing staff back onto its books immediately. The first JobKeeper Payment wage subsidies will not land until the start of May, however, they will be backdated to 30 March or to when a staff member has been reengaged.Businesses in the context of the JobKeeper Payments include;CompaniesPartnershipsTrustsSole TradersNot for profit entities, including charitiesHow to apply for JobKeeper Payments?If you’re an employer that is eligible to receive JobKeeper Payments, then you should register your interest in the program with the ATO. The Australian Government will then pass you the information you need to get started.If you are an employee, then it is in the hands of your employer – or former employer in most cases – to register the company’s intent to claim the JobKeeper Payments. Though it would no doubt be in your best interests to signal to them that you want your job back.How long will JobKeeper Payments last?For up to six months, running March 30 through to approximately October 1. An official end date to that six-month window was not given, so read that as our own speculation.Can you get a JobKeeper Payment, a JobSeeker payment and a Coronavirus Supplement?No, you cannot. The JobKeeper program is there to take the load off Centrelink and to keep you employed until we’re through the Coronavirus pandemic and businesses can reopen and start trading again. If your workplace is eligible and sending you $1,500/fortnight then you are employed. Furthermore, you’re earning more than the threshold to be eligible for JobSeeker Payments, Youth Allowance or the other Centrelink welfare payments, too.Therefore, you cannot receive JobKeeper Payments from your employer and get JobSeeker Payments from Centrelink. And since you can get JobSeeker Payments, you’re also not eligible for the Coronavirus Supplement.If that gives you pause, don’t let it. Even with the Coronavirus Supplement, you wouldn’t get $1,500/fortnight from Centrelink.What to do if you’re not eligible for JobKeeper PaymentsIf you or your employer is not eligible for JobKeeper Payments, then you need to look at JobSeeker Payments or other welfare benefits from Centrelink. We have an extensive guide to Centrelink during Coronavirus that will help you through that.Is the JobKeeper Payment plan part of Centrelink?No, this is not part of the Centrelink welfare payment plans. Don’t ring Centrelink; they can’t help you convince your ex-boss to apply for JobKeeper Payments.