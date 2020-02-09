guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol.-3-director-reveals-the-only-ways-yondu-could-return

Let’s start off with a spoiler warning. Although, I’m guessing you’ve seen the film already. Unless you have no stake in Guardians of the Galaxy, in which case you’re only here for my meta-commentary and sparkling personality. If so, we’re all good to go then.

Yondu’s death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was an unexpectedly poignant moment from a franchise more concerned with try-hard attempts to make you smile (sometimes it worked). The character, played by Michael Rooker, is very popular with Marvel fans and as is customary when a popular character dies, there’s a movement (if it can be called a movement) to bring him back from the dead. Here’s where readers in that camp are going to be disappointed, though.

Director James Gunn has responded to one such plea for Yondu’s return via Twitter, saying:

“Unless we’re talking about some sort of prequel or flashback, I believe this would nullify Yondu’s sacrifice.”

I find myself in total agreement with Gunn’s commitment to let the movie dead stay dead – emotional beats like that get completely undercut when characters are revived at will, a problem Marvel was afflicted by in awesome measure with its Infinity War cliffhanger. Stick with your guns, Mr. G.

It’s good news and bad news for you Yondu yahoos, I suppose. Bad if you don’t care about the emotional implications and just want to see the blue space-gangster galaxy hopping with the Guardians again. But Gunn hasn’t ruled out having a younger version of him in a prequel (or flashback). Film and TV is awash with legitimate prequels of varying success, from Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and X-Men, to small screen hits like Better Call Saul and Young Sheldon (hit!?). There’s no reason why Guardians of the Galaxy can’t attempt the same at some point, though I imagine the immediate concern for all involved will be Vol. 3. Perhaps we’ll get that flashback after all?