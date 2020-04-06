Guadangino confirms original stars will return for ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel. Know all about Release date and expected Plot.

Timothee Chalamet and Armies Hammer are all set to create beautiful chemistry again with the sequel of ‘Call Me By Your Name’. Director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed that a sequel for the movie is under development but the shooting is currently under standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Before COVID-19 Guadangino had planned to meet with his writer to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, he had to cancel the plan due to Coronavirus. However, he did not reveal the identity of the writer.

Call Me By Your Name is a romantic drama film based on the novel of the same name, penned by Andre Aciman in 2007. It is produced by Peter Spears. The film was released in the year 2017. It talks about the new-age relationship between 17-year-old Elio Perlman and 24 years old Oliver. This film got a nomination in Oscar Awards under the Best Picture category.

Presently due to the pandemic, the production of the film is delayed which also influences its release date. So it is expected that the sequel will be released in late 2020 or by early 2021. The first part was released in the year of November 2017. The audience is eagerly awaiting to watch the romantic drama again.

Cast of the film:

All characters of the sequel will be the same as that of the original film. Some new cast will be seen but the name has not finalized yet.

The Plot of Call Me By Your Name 2:

The Call Me By Your Name movie ended when Elio quietly coming to terms with Oliver’s engagement. So what will happen to our heroes in the sequel?

The sequel of Call Me By Your Name will begin five or six years ahead of where the first movie ended. The film director Luca has confirmed that the AIDS crises will play a major part in the film including the Gulf war and rise of Silvio Berlusconi. Guadangino also told that he will need five films to describe the whole story.

Well, we are not complaining. The more, the better! Stick around for further updates.