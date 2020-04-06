gta-6:-release-date,-creator’s-words-and-everything-you-should-know!-latest-updates!

The Rockstar Games creation, GTA (Grand Theft Auto), will be supposedly releasing its sixth venture. The last venture of GTA was GTA 5, which was released around seven years ago in 2013. The GTA fans have been waiting patiently since the last release for the sixth venture of Grand Theft Auto.

However, there are rumors that the Rockstar Games will soon be declaring the updates on their GTA 6 project. Speculations are circulating all around Reddit.

What the GTA 6 creators have to say:

In an interview with Develop magazine, Rockstar North’s’s former President, Benzies had teased back in 2013, “We don’t know what GTA 6 will be, but we’ve got some ideas. We’ve got about 45 years” worth of ideas we want to do. We’ll pick the right ones. It comes from the idea first. Where it is going to be set is the first question. That then defines the missions; you’re doing different things in LA than in New York or Miami. The map and story get worked up together, and the story is a basic flow of how it works out so you can layer the mission in.”

Although, as per Rockstar co-founder, and lead writer, Dan Houser’s statement to GQ Magazine, there might not be any progress in the GTA 6 project, as he had said back in 2018, “It’s really unclear what we would even do with it, let alone how upset people would get with whatever we did.” He had also said that he was thankful for not releasing GTA 6, while Donald Trump is the president.

GTA 6 Release Date

This might also be a possibility that the work is progressing secretly, and the developers want to give a surprise to the fans. However, if we go by Houser’s statement, fans can’t expect the release of the sixth venture of the GTA 6 until 2021.