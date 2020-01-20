grow-your-front-garden-to-combat-loneliness,-says-rhs

Your front garden is more important than your back garden, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has said, as it argues it can combat loneliness.

The theme of this year’s Chelsea Flower Show is loneliness and mental health, and the society has commissioned Zoe Ball to design their Friendship Garden along with horticulturalist Jo Thompson.

This garden, which will be a focal point of the show, demonstrates how front gardens can be used. Ms Thompson argues that gardening at the front of your house rather than the back forces you into conversations with neighbours and creates a friendlier community.

She said: “Being in the front of your garden gives you an excuse to meet people, we need to celebrate the front space.

“This space can be a social hub and help you to connect with your neighbours.”

The Friendship Garden will also demonstrate colourful hanging baskets, she said, so everyone can feel included, adding: “If we haven’t got a garden, we have space for window boxes and plant pots.”

Her concept is inspired by the apartments of the cities of Southern Europe, where homes have colourful balconies filled with flowers.

The gardener explained that in these narrow alleyways, “you hear conversations from window to window shouted across the street.”