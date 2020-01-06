‘grow-some-spine-angry-man’:-amitabh-bachchan-trolled-for-his-cryptic-tweet-on-jnu-mob-attack

Amitabh BachchanTwitter

There have been numerous times when Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted about unfortunate events in the country hours before it had occurred. Big B’s intuitive tweets have always left his fans amused. And once again, the megastar’s cryptic tweet after the mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has grabbed the spotlight.

The tweet was sent about 17 hours ago from Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account in the wee hours of Sunday night. It has garnered 590 retweets and 11K likes till now and still counting. The tweet had nothing but an emoji with folded hands which made everyone wonder what Big B had intended to say.

However, there were many people who trolled the megastar for maintaining his silence over the brutal attack on JNU students inside the campus. From calling Big B ‘spineless’ to taking jibes at his angry young man image, netizens slammed Amitabh Bachchan right, left and centre.

It is to be noted that Bachchan has always maintained a safe distance from stirring controversies. Over the decades, Bachchan has never addressed any social issue or spoken about it openly on a public platform. Despite getting criticised for his mute stand, Big B has always chosen to stay mum over issues that have been raking up in different parts of the country.

It turned a very violent Sunday in JNU as several masked persons entered the campus and thrashed students, including girls, as well as professors with wooden sticks and metal rods. Following the violence, the police have deployed a heavy force around the campus and have also closed off the nearby Baba Gang Nath Marg for traffic.

Two officer-bearers of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod – received severe injuries. The students have accused RSS’ student wing ABVP for the violence in the campus.

Delhi police said some of the attackers had been identified and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch.Twitter

Hostel rooms, and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles standing on the road were damaged by the unidentified miscreants. The violence erupted after masked goons attacked a peace march taken out by teachers and students against the violence in campus.

The ABVP, instead, blamed “left” oriented students of vandalising the Periyar hostel and severely injuring hostel inmates.

