group-in-philadelphia’s-mummers-parade-booted-over-blackface

January 2, 2020 | 12: 56pm

A group marching in Philadelphia’s Mummers New Year’s Day parade was disqualified from the annual competition over at least two members appearing in blackface, according to local reports.

At least two “mummers” with the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade showed up to the event Wednesday donning the offensive makeup, which they defended as not racist.

“Oh, blackface and all — it ain’t about that,” one of the men, Mike Tomaszwski, told CBS Philadelphia.

“Black and orange — getting Gritty with it,” Kevin Kinkel, who was also in blackface, told the network, referring to the Philadelphia Flyers mascot.

Asked why they chose to wear blackface, Tomaszwski replied, “Cause I like it. Yeah, why not? I know it’s a shame to be white in Philly right now, yeah, yeah. It’s a shame.”

Kinkel added, “It has nothing to do with being racist to the black person or the white person or the yellow person. It’s our tradition.”

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney denounced the group and hinted at “additional penalties.”

“The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr today was abhorrent and unacceptable,” he tweeted. “This selfish, hateful behavior has no place in the Mummers, or the city itself. We must be better than this. The group was disqualified and we will be exploring additional penalties.”

Other mummers affiliated with Froggy Carr sported half-orange, half-black paint on their faces.

The parade, which dates back to 1901, has a history of racist undertones.

Last year, city leaders blasted mummers believing one had dressed in blackface as rapper Jay-Z — but it’s turned out that the man was actually black.

The city banned blackface at the parade in 1963, according to the Washington Post, which said before that year, many marchers routinely appeared in blackface.

The Post said the parade’s iconic “strut” dance step is inspired by the cakewalk — a pre-Civil War dance performed by plantation slaves and adopted by blackface minstrelsy.