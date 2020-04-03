grounded-travellers-could-be-in-for-insurance-refund

Aussies may be able to claim money back on travel insurance premiums that went unused due to coronavirus. Here’s how.Until recently, many Aussies who had to cancel holiday plans due to the coronavirus have been unable to claim refunds for travel insurance. However, a recent announcement by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) suggests that might be about to change.On 2 April, the ACCC confirmed it would be letting brokers and insurers work together, to implement a range of COVID-19 relief measures for small businesses and everyday Aussies.One of the benefits included in the relief package is the ability for consumers to claim refunds on unused insurance policies – which includes travel insurance, as long as the trip was cancelled for reasons related to COVID-19.”All policyholders, including consumers, eligible small businesses and larger businesses, who cancel travel plans will be able to get a credit or refund for any unused travel insurance premiums, again without administration or cancellation fees.” – ACCC
So far, the authorisation applies to Suncorp, Allianz, and QBE. But the ACCC has said any other insurance company or broker is welcome to participate, as long as they inform the ACCC.Basically, this means your insurer could be offering refunds for travel insurance – something that hasn’t been available until now – as long as they’re taking part in the scheme.The best way to find out is to contact your insurance company directly, mention the ACCC announcement, and ask if you can have a refund on your unused travel insurance premium. It might take a little while on the phone, but if you’ve spent your hard-earned money on insurance you didn’t get to use, why not give it a go?To make things a little easier for you, here’s the contact information for some travel insurance brands under Suncorp, Allianz or QBE brands.Boomers1800 780 [email protected] Travel Insurance1800 010 [email protected] Money1800 134 [email protected] 468 601Sorry! We couldn’t find an email addressWorldCare1800 008 [email protected], you can still request a refund from other brands. They might not have been given authorisation yet, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be that way forever.1Cover1300 854 759Visit https://www.1cover.com.au/contact/form to submit an online enquiryahm1300 617 [email protected] 785 [email protected] Express1800 139 [email protected] Post1300 728 [email protected] Direct1800 444 424Visit https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/contact-us.html to submit an online enquiryColumbus Direct1300 669 [email protected] 728 [email protected] Cover1300 409 [email protected] Rescue1800 960 [email protected] 456 406Sorry! We couldn’t find an email addressInsureandGo1300 401 [email protected]! We couldn’t find a phone [email protected] 884 [email protected] 362 [email protected] 783 [email protected] 72 28Visit https://www.racv.com.au/utility/contact-us/contact-racv.html to submit an online enquirySimply02 8776 [email protected] 856 [email protected] Cross1800 196 [email protected] 9333 [email protected] 8016 [email protected] Insurance Direct1300 843 843Visit https://www.travelinsurancedirect.com.au/customer-contact to submit an online enquiryTravel Insurance Saver03 9427 9224Visit https://travelinsurancesaver.com.au/contactus to submit an online enquiryTravel InsuranzSorry! We couldn’t find a phone [email protected] with Kit02 8880 [email protected] with Jane02 9159 [email protected] 9225 [email protected]! We couldn’t find a phone [email protected] A travel ban is in place for all Australians effective 25 March 2020. Most travel insurance brands will not cover you if you travel against a government warning. If you already have a policy, please contact your insurer directly for more information. We are currently updating our site to reflect the Australian government’s advice. Some travel insurance policies will be temporarily unavailable. Picture: GettyImages
Grounded travellers could be in for insurance refund
