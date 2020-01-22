ground-rules-set-for-president-donald-trump’s-impeachment-trial

The Senate set the ground rules for Trump’s impeachment trial and delayed critical decisions on bringing in witnesses and documents.

Republicans shot down a series of amendments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the contentious opening day of the impeachment trial on Tuesday, which lasted until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Schumer proposed 11 different amendments that sought to subpoena documents from the Trump administration and bring in witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – but almost all were rejected by the same party-line vote, 53-47, meaning all 53 Senate Republicans voted against the amendments.

The first day of the impeachment trial saw emotions run high and got particularly heated about the question of whether to summon Bolton to testify.

Former national security adviser Bolton is believed to have firsthand knowledge of Trump’s plan to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into his Democratic political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, which is the issue at the center of the impeachment trial.

Trump was impeached on December 18 by the House on charges that he withheld nearly $400 million in congressionally approved aid to Ukraine – and a coveted White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky – in exchange for an announcement that Ukraine was opening investigations into the Bidens.

As the Senate debated rules for Trump’s impeachment trial, the president was meeting with global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Wednesday morning, hours after the opening day of the impeachment trial concluded, Trump said he would rather go the ‘long way’ regarding the trial and allow witnesses like Bolton to testify, but said that their appearance in the trial may pose a national security risk.

‘I would rather go the long way. I would rather interview Bolton. I would rather interview a lot of people,’ Trump said.

‘The problem with John is that it’s a national security problem. He knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think about leaders. What happens if he reveals what I think about a certain leader and it’s not very positive and I have to deal on behalf of the country?’

Trump previously instructed Bolton, Mulvaney and other officials not to testify in the House impeachment inquiry, citing executive branch immunity, which is the right of the president and other members of the executive branch to keep confidential communications under certain circumstances.

In response, the Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach Trump for obstructing congress by blocking witnesses and documents, as well as abuse of power in relation to his conversations with Ukrainian president Zelensky

Trump, who has notoriously called the impeachment trial a ‘witch hunt’ and a ‘hoax,’ has opposed the calling of witnesses at his impeachment trial, but said he is leaving the decision up to the Republican-controlled Senate.

‘I’m going to head back and I’ll be watching. But it’s really going to be up to the Senate,’ Trump said from Switzerland.

The question of whether the Senate should subpoena witnesses and documents was ultimately pushed until after the trial’s opening statements.

Not all of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed rules were met with complete approval from his Republican constituents.

Many Senate Republicans were upset that McConnell pushed for the 24 hours of opening arguments to be split between two days each- which gave the impression that Republicans were rushing the trial in attempt to quickly acquit the president.

Before the Senate trial began, McConnell said he wanted it to mirror President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999 – but the two day restriction was not part of that trial.

Senator Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana, said that ‘if we did try to rush it or compress it, that that might not be the best thing to do.’

In the end, the provision was changed to allow Democratic impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team side three days to argue their case. The decision was so last-minute that it was hand-written into the legislation.

Trump is the third president to face an impeachment trial in the Senate.

However, the a 53-47 Republican majority, the Senate is not expected to make the two-thirds vote needed to convict and remove Trump.