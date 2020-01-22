groom’s-father,-bride’s-mother-‘eloped’-as-families-prepped-for-wedding

A police complaint has been filed to trace them. (Representational)

Surat:

A man and woman in Gujarat, whose son and daughter were supposed to get married to each other in February, have eloped. The two have been “missing” since January 10 and a police complaint has been filed to trace them, a relative has said.

The relative claimed that both of them knew each other since their childhood and lived in the same neighbourhood till the woman moved away after her marriage.

“Since they knew each other, it is possible that they might have decided to rekindle their old love and eventually eloped together,” the relative said.

When both the families were busy preparing for the wedding, which was scheduled for the second week of February, both of them eloped. The woman’s husband said the family was put in an embarrassing situation due to her act.

“The wedding, which was supposed to be held in the second week of February, has been called off now,” he said. Both the families have informed the local police station about the disappearance,” police inspector BD Gohil said.

Mr Gohil said the investigation revealed that both of them had visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. “We are trying to talk to them,” he added.