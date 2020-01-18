groom-prints-pro-citizenship-act-slogan-on-his-wedding-card-in-mp

“I got the ”I support CAA” slogan printed on the marriage card,” the groom said.

Narsinghpur:

In a bid to highlight “correct facts” about the citizenship law which triggered protests across the country, a groom in Madhya Pradesh has printed a slogan supporting the legislation on his marriage invitation card.

Prabhat Garhwal, who will be tying the knot on Saturday evening, said he would explain the correct facts about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to dispel any wrong notions about it, if asked by his guests.

Mr Garhwal, a resident of Kareli in Narsinghpur district, said he was upset with the “largescale violence” caused by the CAA, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“I got the ”I support CAA” slogan printed on the marriage card as I believe that people should abide by the Constitutional law. I thought this move will create the right awareness about the law,” he added.