gronk-will-host-a-2-night-wrestlemania-with-no-crowd

Some big changes are coming for WWE Wrestlemania 36. Following the news that the event is moving from Tampa to the Performance Center, we’re now finding out that, despite having no live crowd, this Wrestlemania could be the biggest ever.No one will be able to attend Wrestlemania 36 due to concerns relating to COVID-19 (coronavirus), but those who watch the event on WWE Network or through pay-per-view channels will get more bang for their buck, with the event running over two nights. Wrestlemania will play out across April 4 and April 5, with both portions beginning at 7 p.m. ET.Coronavirus Update: Every TV Show, Movie, and Sport Canceled Due to COVID-19

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been announced as the host. The three-time Super Bowl champion took to Twitter to proudly announce his role in this historic Wrestlemania. He’ll also appear on SmackDown on March 20 to talk about what fans should expect.It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

The WWE Hall of Fame has also been delayed until the world has a better handle on this pandemic.For now, all wrestling events through the WWE are taking place without an audience, leading to a fairly eerie presentation. However, if you put the Twin Peaks theme underneath it, it starts to make a lot more sense.This article originally appeared on our sister site GameSpot.com.