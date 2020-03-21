‘grizz-rewind’-will-broadcast-the-grizzlies’-best-games-of-the-season-starting-this-weekend

Before the NBA season was abruptly put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Memphis Grizzlies had established themselves as one of the league’s most exciting young teams and appeared poised to make their first playoff appearance since the Grit-n-Grind era.

Even with Zion Williamson’s spectacular play since his delayed debut, Ja Morant was still the favorite in many people’s eyes to take home the Rookie of the Year trophy, and his star turn in his inaugural season had breathed new life into an organization and a city that was facing an uncertain future.

The collective future of the NBA is now murkier than ever, which is why in this time of crisis we need as much distraction as possible to help us get by. Starting this weekend, the Grizzlies will give their fans something with which to occupy their time as they prepare to rebroadcast some of their best games of the season on Fox Sports Southeast.

The @memgrizz and @GrizzliesOnFSSE today introduced “Grizz Rewind,” replaying the team’s most-memorable games to date from the 2019-20 season, that will begin tomorrow, March 21.

Press release below. pic.twitter.com/79lowtO7Kg

— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 20, 2020

“Grizz Rewind” will begin on Saturday, March 21 with a re-airing of their win against the Wizards from February 9, which featured Morant’s first triple-double of his career. They’ll follow that up on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with their games against the Blazers and Thunder, respectively, then finish things off on the following Saturday and Monday with games against the Nuggets and Heat.

The Grizzlies plan on extending “Grizz Rewind” into April as well but have yet to announce that schedule. All rebroadcasts will also feature head coach Taylor Jenkins live-tweeting during the airings. Until hoops officially returns, stop-gap measures like this will have to do.