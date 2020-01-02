grisly-picture-of-caroline-flack’s-stained-sheets-showed-‘mostly-her-blood’-after-lewis-burton-row

Pictures of Caroline Flack’s grisly sheets following an alleged row with boyfriend Lewis Burton showed ‘mostly her blood’.

A photo emerged on New Year’s Eve, showing the Love Island star’s bedroom in disarray and blood-spattered sheets, thought to be taken in the aftermath of their ‘argument’ – in which it was alleged she hit him over the head with a lamp.

However, after Lewis insisted the blood wasn’t his, it has now been claimed that it belongs to Caroline, following an injury the 40-year-old obtained in the incident.

Discussing the photo in question, an insider stated: ‘There is heaps of blood, but it’s not all from Lewis.

‘Most of it was from Caroline’s injury after she smashed a glass and she was bleeding quite a lot from that.

‘Things got very out of hand and no one is denying that,’ they added to the Sun. ‘But Lewis was not the only one who was bleeding so it’s important to keep that in mind.’

Lewis previously took to Instagram, attempting to set the record straight after reports suggested it was his blood in the gruesome photo.

Sharing the snap, he fumed: ‘Bt this blood isn’t mine and I didn’t get hit over the head with a lamp, can everyone stop now.

‘I love this girl more than anything no one knows what’s going on or what’s happened.

‘She’s fing harmless and the most amazing person I have ever met.’

The ITV2 host – who has been replaced by Laura Whitmore for the upcoming series of Love Island – needed hospital treatment after she ‘cut herself on broken glass’ during the altercation.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating during an appearance at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court last week.

Prosecutors revealed details of a 999 call where Lewis allegedly claimed he had been struck with a lamp while sleeping.

The tennis ace is also said to have told the 999 operators: ‘She tried to kill me, mate.’

However, the court heard that Lewis is not supporting the prosecution, with Paul Morris defending, saying: ‘He is not the victim, as he would say, he was a witness.

‘He would not suggest that the injuries are significant in the way the prosecution submit.’

Denying the claims, Lewis wrote on Instagram: ‘It’s been heartbreaking I can’t see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp.

‘Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.’

As part of her bail conditions, Caroline has been ordered not to see her boyfriend, and has headed to LA for the festive period.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Caroline’s reps for a comment.





