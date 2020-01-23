grimes-creates-‘warnymph’-social-media-profiles-for-her-unborn-baby

Grimes has made social profiles for her unborn baby and posted the first 3D animated impression of her child, dubbed with a message of an impending apocalypse.

The ‘4ÆM’ artist, who releases her fifth album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ next month, recently revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. The pop experimentalist is dating Tesla founder Elon Musk, with whom she is expecting.

Now, she has launched a number of private social media accounts for her daughter, whom she refers to as ‘WarNymph’, telling a fan that the profiles will remain blocked from the public while “she’s in beta form”.

Yes while she’s in beta form she’s private — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 (@Grimezsz) January 22, 2020

In a video seen and reposted by a Grimes fan account @GrimezszCharts on Twitter a 3D visualisation of Grimes and Musk’s child warns “the end is nigh” for planet earth. Watch below.

A message from @WarNymph .:https://t.co/MfIfDjRqfl:. pic.twitter.com/I8WfFK7NET — ༺GRIMES CHARTS༻ (@GrimezszCharts) January 22, 2020

“This is the end of the world. The world stands on a ledge. Death and the end is nigh,” says the AI baby in a whispery voice that sounds like an Anglocised version of Grimes’ (Claire Boucher) voice.

The baby continues: “The next planet in the solar system… it’s called death. The sun explodes and we all die. The earth is going deafeningly quiet.”

Meanwhile, Grimes is set to release ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ on February 21. The project has been previewed with a host of tracks including ‘My Name is Dark’, ‘4ÆM’, and ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’.