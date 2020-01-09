grimes-cradles-baby-bump-in-new-pregnancy-photo-as-she-expects-first-child-with-elon-musk

Grimes has cleared up the confusion about her pregnancy by revealing a clear photo of her baby bump that’s less trippy than the last.

The Oblivion singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

But fans were confused with her first pregnancy announcement, which showed her topless with part of her stomach with a fetus superimposed to seem as though she was glowing from within.

Well, there should be no question mark over her latest photo from a shoot with famed photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.

In the second snap, Grimes wears a long black jacket that is partly open to reveal her large baby bump, which she gently cups at the bottom.

Fans rushed to congratulate the 31-year-old musician, including singer and actress Janelle Monae who left a crying emoji.

Although Grimes is yet to release an official statement about the news, she did tell an Instagram follower yesterday that she was ‘knocked up’.

The Canadian-born singer, real name Claire Boucher, was forced to repost an edited version of the first photo after the original, showing her nipples, was removed due to Instagram’s guidelines about nudity.

Grimes posted a second version this time with her long braids covering her modesty, and said: ‘Censored for insta haha – almost got away w it.’

Elon, 48, is also yet to speak out on the news. The billionaire entrepreneur has been dating the musician since at least May 2018 when they went public with their relationship at the Met Gala.

He’s already a father of five children, Nevada, Griffin, Kai, Xavier, Saxon and Damian, whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson. However, their first child tragically died after just 10 days due to sudden infant death syndrome.

Despite a brief split, Grimes and Elon’s romance has been going strong in recent months.

In March 2019, the singer described the businessman as a ‘super-interesting goddamn person’.

She added: ‘And look, I love him; he’s great.’





