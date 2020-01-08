grimes-appears-to-announce-she’s-pregnant-with-elon-musk’s-baby:-‘knocked-up’

Grimes has not only freed the nipple but appears to have announced she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Elon Musk.

The 31-year-old musician, who has been dating billionaire Tesla founder Musk since 2018, appears to have revealed her baby bump in a photo from her shoot with Eli Russell Linnetz, who is known to have previously worked with the Kardashians.

In the image, Grimes is seen standing topless with part of her stomach on show. It appears to be a baby bump with the image of a fetus Photoshopped onto her stomach.

Just an artsy shoot, you say?

Well, Grimes seemed to confirm her baby news in response to a follower who complimented the photo.

The Oblivion singer said: ‘I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples.

‘Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.’

‘Knocked up’ is a very subtle way of dropping it in there.

Grimes continued: ‘Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body [sic].’

The Canadian musician, real name Claire Boucher, went public with her romance with Musk back in May 2018 when they attended the Met Gala together.

It will be Grimes’ first child but Musk, 48, is already a father to five children whom he shares with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. However, their first child died of sudden infant syndrome.

Musk has been open about his love of fatherhood and once told the audience at a conference: ‘You guys should all have kids, kids are great.’

Explaining how he juggles his ever-busy work life with being a dad, the businessman said: ‘Because they don’t need constant interaction, except when we’re talking directly.

‘I find I can be with them and still be working at the same time.’





