grimes-announces-she’s-pregnant-with-her-first-child

Grimes has announced that she is pregnant with her first child in a new post on Instagram.

The Canadian artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, took to the platform earlier this evening (January 8) to post an image of herself with a baby superimposed onto her stomach.

With no caption to accompany the photograph, many fans in the comments section suspected that it could be a new piece of concept art for the musician’s upcoming album.

However, responding to one fan – who praised Grimes for not censoring her nipples – Boucher confirmed that she is in fact “knocked up”.

“The photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” she said. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

Grimes later re-posted a censored version of the photograph, as the previous post appeared to have been removed by Instagram. “Almost got away w it,” she wrote in the caption.

Grimes is currently in a relationship with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who she began dating back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Grimes is set to release her new record, ‘Miss_Anthropocene’, on February 21. The project has been previewed with the recent track ‘My Name is Dark’.

Speaking about the upcoming album last year, the star explained: “It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil.”

Despite being hailed by critics upon its release, Grimes previously described her last album, ‘Art Angels’, as a “stain on my life”.