griffins-head-coach-shares-thoughts-on-team’s-future

by: Larry Figurski
Posted: Mar 22, 2020 / 11: 52 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 22, 2020 / 11: 52 PM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins were in the
midst of a playoff battle with just 13 games to go when the American Hockey
League season was suspended on April 12.
With the team not able to practice or even gather as a group, many
of the players have returned home.
Griffins head coach Ben Simon lives in the Grand Rapids area and joined WOOD TV 8 Sports Reporter Larry Figurski Sunday night on Sports Overtime.
In the video player above, you can hear Simon’s thoughts on his
team, what’s next, the possibility of a summer playoff, Mo Seider, Joe Veleno and
Gustav Lindstrom.