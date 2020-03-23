griffins-head-coach-shares-thoughts-on-team’s-future

by: Larry Figurski

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 / 11: 52 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 22, 2020 / 11: 52 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins were in the

midst of a playoff battle with just 13 games to go when the American Hockey

League season was suspended on April 12.

With the team not able to practice or even gather as a group, many

of the players have returned home.

Griffins head coach Ben Simon lives in the Grand Rapids area and joined WOOD TV 8 Sports Reporter Larry Figurski Sunday night on Sports Overtime.

In the video player above, you can hear Simon’s thoughts on his

team, what’s next, the possibility of a summer playoff, Mo Seider, Joe Veleno and

Gustav Lindstrom.