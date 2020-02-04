griffin-park-may-hold-the-key-for-brentford-as-thomas-frank-eyes-a-home-in-premier-league

Bidding goodbye to an historic old ground with promotion, christening a new stadium with Premier League football. Even for the so-called “best run club in the country”, it seems too perfect, doesn’t it?

Griffin Park’s role over the final four months of its 116-year existence will be crucial, with Brentford’s home form likely to dictate their chances of realising that fairytale send-off; it was a run of six straight home league wins from mid-November that put Thomas Frank’s side in contention, and both Leeds and West Brom are still to visit.

Much has rightly been made of the lethal ‘BMW’ forward line of Algerian playmaker Said Benrahma, winger Bryan Mbeumo and Championship top scorer Ollie Watkins, who have scored 38 league goals between them. The fact that none even came close to leaving in January is a major plus for a club that have lost influential figures such as Chris Mepham, James Tarkowski and Scott Hogan mid-season in recent years.

Watkins’ conversion into a central striker following the departure of Neal Maupay has gone better than anyone could have imagined.

Brentford’s home form will likely dictate their chances of promotion (AFP via Getty Images)

However, there is still a lack of depth in the forward positions, though the deadline-day signing of Tarique Fosu from Oxford United adds to Frank’s options. In truth, finding the back of the net has rarely been the problem for a team which has finished in the top six in terms of goals scored in four of the past five seasons, but reached the play-offs just once in that time.

The real difference has been the defensive transformation of a unit that boasts the stingiest backline in the division.

The summer arrivals of Pontus Jansson from Leeds, Ethan Pinnock, a product of Dulwich Hamlet’s youth system, and David Raya, called probably the best goalkeeper in the league by his manager have been key. Admittedly, that comment about Raya was made before his comical error in the 5-1 win over Hull on Saturday.

For now there is still something of a pressure-off feeling to the Bees’ charge, expectation partly tempered by a dreadful play-off record, but also a genuine wonder among fans about whether top-flight football might be a step too far just now.

But if dreams are alive by the time Barnsley arrive for Griffin Park’s final league game in May, such worries will be put aside.