grieving-dog-owner-cremated-dead-dog…then-found-out-his-pet-was-still-alive

A pet owner was devastated when he cremated a dead dog he thought was his – then learned his beloved pet was still alive.

Ralph Johnson’s young border collie mix named Cognac wandered away from his house and went missing last week in Sacramento, California.

Johnson went looking for Cognac, but never found his K9 companion. The next day, he made a horrific discovery.

He found a dead dog on the side of a road where he often walks with Cognac. The brown and black dog had a bag over its head and looked identical to Cognac, so Johnson assumed the worst.

‘I was a wreck. Tears started flowing. I couldn’t stop the tears from flowing. It’s my first dog…To me it was just a concept. I know what it’s like to lose someone like that. I thought I lost him,’ Johnson told ABC 10.

He brought the dog to the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to be cremated – then got a text days later from the Front Street Animal Shelter that left him in disbelief.

Johnson told Fox40: ‘They said he was still alive. I said, “What do you mean he’s alive? Was he in a coma or something?”‘

Cognac was not in a coma, nor was Cognac the dog that Johnson brought in to be cremated.

The shelter said they found Cognac and scanned his implanted microchip which led them to Johnson, who took off from work to go to the shelter to pick up his pet.

Johnson said when he arrived, ‘(Cognac) jumped in my arms, and I’m hugging him. It was a great feeling.’

Bobby Mann, the communications director at the shelter, said: ‘It shows there are a lot of responsible pet owners, there are a lot of great pets and when we can reunite the two it makes for the best days,’ and added how important it is to microchip your dog.

Johnson agreed, saying: ‘Microchip is the reason we were reunited. I’ve had cognac for eight months. I had him chipped when I received him. That was his saving grace. That’s how I got him back.’