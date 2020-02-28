grey’s-anatomy’s-latest-emergency-will-bring-meredith-and-hayes-closer-together

The snow is all around, and so is the drama in the upcoming blizzard episode of Grey’s Anatomy. When the storm hits, the city basically shuts down and everyone is trapped in the hospital — including kids who need new livers as we learned in TV Guide’s exclusive clip of the episode. The dilemma sets up another fight for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), and that fight could mean bad things for the couple.While DeLuca and Meredith are fighting, Linda Klein, who makes her directorial debut with this episode after serving as the medical supervisor on Grey’s since the series’ inception, teases that Meredith and Hayes (Richard Flood) will be getting closer. One of her favorite scenes from the episode features the two widowed doctors and some “romantic” time in the snow.

“I was blown away by [the scene]. That’s all I can say. It was just monumental,” Klein teased. “The scene was supposed to play originally in attendance lounge. Then Ellen [Pompeo] actually said, ‘Why don’t we take this outside? And why don’t we make this, you know, a little more romantic, being outside with some snow?’ So I thought, ‘Wow, that was just genius,’ and we all loved it and that’s how it ends up.” Grey’s Anatomy Sneak Peek: Meredith and DeLuca Fight During the BlizzardWhile some have enjoyed watching Meredith and McWidow get closer, that is some terrible news for fans hoping Meredith and DeLuca would figure out their issues. However, they aren’t the only focus of the episode. According to Klein, Grey’s fans are in for a wild ride for the whole hour.

“I was in such fear that I couldn’t talk about it,” she said of directing a big weather episode. “Then the script [came in], and the script was so amazing. It was such a page-turner, and it never stopped. I just sat down that day, and I blocked all the scenes. No one could ask for anything more. It was just the most amazing experience.” It seems like we should all buckle up. Make sure to return to TV Guide after the episode for more with Klein about how this blizzard shakes out. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC. Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s AnatomyPhoto: Kelsey McNeal, ABC