grey’s-anatomy-veteran-cast-member-justin-chambers-quits-show-after-15-years;-calls-it-an-‘extraordinary-ride’

Actor Justin Chambers is leaving Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years. Chambers, who played fan-favourite Alex Karev in the ABC network medical drama, will depart the show in the 16th season, reported Deadline.

Justin Chambers | Twitter

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time,” the actor said in a statement.

Chambers is currently one of only four original Grey’s Anatomy stars to remain with the series from the pilot. His departure leaves leading star Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. (Richard) and Chandra Wilson (Bailey).

The actor also thanked ABC Studios, Rhimes and the remaining three original stars.

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he said.

Alex was last seen in the November 14 episode of the show, in which he left the hospital to take care of his sick mother. The character was also absent from the finale.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 12: 55: 24 IST