grey’s-anatomy-season-17:-release-date-,-cast-and-more.-will-the-17th-season-be-final-season?

Let’s agree, we all have heard of Grey’s Anatomy television series. It has been around for quite a long time now. It first made a debut in the year 2005 and has been releasing new seasons every year since then. The whole series has been well received by critics and has an 81% score in Rotten Tomatoes and 7.6 in IMDb. In 2019, May the 16th season of the series was announced. On March 27, it was set for the finale to be released.Grey’s Anatomy 17th season has been renewed together with the 16th season. The finale of season 16th is set to be aired in April. Season 16 still being aired. We don’t have many updates about season 17th yet. Some reports are saying the development and [production has been paused for the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak.Some fans, though, are speculating an entirely different aspect of the series coming back. To fans dismay, the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy could be the final season in the series. Although we all know that this news of season being the final comes out almost every season, this time, however, seems legit because on a show, Pompeo didn’t want to question about the season 17th being the final season and fans are not taking it as a great sign. She also added that she is exploring ideas as to how the ending must be executedEllen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

